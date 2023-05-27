'A Million Little Things' Series Finale Drew Some Strong Reactions From Fans
After a five-season run, the series finale of ABC's heart-wrenching drama A Million Little Things aired back on May 3, As you would expect from such a moving series, it ended in a pretty heartbreaking way. James Roday Rodriguez's Gary took his last breaths in the finale after saying his goodbyes and it was as devastating as ever. And fans were appropriately emotional.
While the show did prepare fans in advance that Gary would likely not make it out of the finale alive, that doesn't mean it was any less heartbreaking. Fans took to social media to air out their feelings, and from the looks of it, they will need to a way to get through it for a while, or some type of way to grieve because it was a tough episode to get through.
Overall, the 'A Million Little Things' Finale Made Fans Very Emotional
I forgot to mention but the series finale of #AMillionLittleThings was so damn good. I even teared up a little bit. Great writing and acting. I'll miss the show— Africans Only Livestream (@Soy_Corriendo) May 10, 2023
"Chile this finale had me sobbing man the only thing promised in this life is death," a fan vocalized. "See I kinda knew when they said Gary will have cancer for the rest of his life that he was going to die because that's how the show started it needed to come full circle but I'm so destroyed," another stated.
So Many Tears
Just getting to #AMillionLittleThings finale and I don’t think a single show has had me more inconsolable than this one. The most heartbreaking and absolutely beautiful ending to an incredible series.— I am my own primary lover. (@OneeLuckiiLadii) May 10, 2023
One fan expressed, "The way the #amillionlittlethings finale just had me crying my eyes out." Another wrote, "#AMillionLittleThings had me sobbing from this last episode."
For Others, it's a Full Sob Fest
The way I’m boo-hooing on this episode of #AMillionLittleThings! 😭😮💨— Chelsea Lynn (@ambitious_chels) May 10, 2023
"Finally made myself watch the finale for #AMillionLittleThings and I am broken," one fan admitted. "I need so many hugs rn."
Some Fans are Just Praising the Series
Finally brought myself to watch the final episode of #AMillionLittleThings & it was executed with excellence. I had no doubt.👏👏👏Thank you!🙏 pic.twitter.com/AsjVIgs5FS— ❤T A N I Q U A❤ (@_TheAnswerKey) May 10, 2023
"At least @AMillionABC gave us a clouser," one fan said. "That last episode maaan...y'll did well..Thanks for the entertainment."
They are Just Devastated
#amillionlittlethings has me in tears right now 🥺🥺 Garyyyyyy— Naturally Jasy (@NaturallyJasy) May 11, 2023
One fan said, "I have never cried so hard over a tv show in my life." Another wrote, "Omg my mental been telling to hold off to watch the last few episodes of #amillionlittlethings and now I see why Gary you can not die man."
'A Million Little Things' Fans were Heartbroken
Last episode of #AMillionLittleThings pic.twitter.com/zNpLEEBi8h— Am 🌗 (@Amandwin) May 11, 2023
"I am absolutely shattered over the ending of #AMillionLittleThings," one fan shared. "Why aren't more people talking about the Million Little Things series finale? Man what a perfect yet devastating last episode," another fan expressed.