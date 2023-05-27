'A Million Little Things' Series Finale Drew Some Strong Reactions From Fans

After a five-season run, the series finale of ABC's heart-wrenching drama A Million Little Things aired back on May 3, As you would expect from such a moving series, it ended in a pretty heartbreaking way. James Roday Rodriguez's Gary took his last breaths in the finale after saying his goodbyes and it was as devastating as ever. And fans were appropriately emotional.

While the show did prepare fans in advance that Gary would likely not make it out of the finale alive, that doesn't mean it was any less heartbreaking. Fans took to social media to air out their feelings, and from the looks of it, they will need to a way to get through it for a while, or some type of way to grieve because it was a tough episode to get through.