‘A Million Little Things’: Jon’s Life-Changing Secret Revealed in New Preview

ABC’s freshman series A Million Little Things returns to television Thursday with an episode featuring a life-changing secret that might explain why Jon died by suicide.

In a preview clip shared with Us Weekly, Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) earns some bad news about her late husband Jon’s (Ron Livingston) finances. At first, Delilah thought she could just use Jon’s life insurance policy to pay off any debts he had, but it will not be that easy.

“The commercial loan that Jon took out was for some properties he was under water on,” Katherine (Grace Park) told Delilah.

“How much does he owe?” Delilah asked.

“$18 million,” Katherine bluntly replied. “And it’s what you owe. Since Jon used your personal assets to secure the loan, once that defaults, there goingto come after everything… including Jon’s life insurance.”

Delilah and everyone else was shocked to hear this. Gary (James Roday) tried to lift her spirits.

“There’s got to be an explanation for this, right?” he asked. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

“It makes perfect sense,” Delilah replied. “Because this whole time, I’ve been trying to figure out why he did this, thinking that I killed my husband. That my secret was why he did this. When all along it was just… it was him. He lied, Gary. He lied to me. To all of us. He couldn’t live with himself, so he just left us with nothing! Not even a note!”

A Million Little Things was created by DJ Nash and tells the story of a close group of Boston friends whose lives are changed after Jon’s suicide. The rest of the main cast includes David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Tristan Byon and Lizzy Greene.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the midseason premiere, “Secrets and Lies,” will also include the return of Constance Zimmer, whose mysterious character attended Jon’s funeral in the first episode. Since then, the character has been missing from the show, and all audiences knew about her was that Delilah never met her before. Photos from the new episode shows that is about to change.

A Million Little Things has not been renewed for a second season. Back in October, ABC ordered for more episodes though, bringing the show’s debut season up to 17 episodes.

“Secrets and Lies” also marks the show’s debut at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays, after Grey’s Anatomy on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Matthias Clamer