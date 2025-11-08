A ‘Family Matters’ Star Was Just Booked Into Jail

Darius McCrary was arrested for failure to pay child support. The news comes after a warrant was issued for the Family Matters star.

TMZ reports McCrary landed in a Michigan jail after being extradited from California, and they shared a photo of his mugshot. He was booked into Oakland County Jail near the Detroit metro area upon his extradition.

He has a chance to post bond, which is something he was unable to do while he sat in a jail cell in San Diego. The bond was set for $18,968.32 for failure to pay child support and absconding or forfeiting bond. A judge signed off on taking him into custody in August, saying the actor failed to appear in court to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.

It all started when he was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection while entering the United States from Mexico. He remained in custody from the date and was ineligible for bail at the time of his Oct. 5 booking.

The child support order came amid his messy split from his ex-wife, Tammy Brawner. They filed for divorce in 2017. When they finalized the divorce in 2019, McCrary was ordered to pay $1,366 per month in child support.

He was also ordered to attend alcohol/drug abuse and batterers’ intervention classes within 12 months of the divorce order. His visitation with their daughter Zoey would be monitored until he completed 10 visits to the classes, and he was additionally required to enroll in and complete six parenting classes in order to move forward to potentially having unsupervised visitation, but she expressed concerns about his parenting style. In one claim, she alleged that in March 2018, McCrary “partially dislocated” Zoey’s arm when he was taking her to the bathroom, which McCray denied.