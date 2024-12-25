‘A Christmas Story’ Marathon Viewers Sound off About TNT/TBS’ Commercials

It’s never been easier to watch 1983’s A Christmas Story, due to digital platforms. However, many opt to still wait and watch the classic Bob Clark-directed holiday flick on Christmas Eve and Day via TBS/TNT’s 24-hour marathon. However, this year, some viewers of the Warner Bros. Discovery cable channels are irritated about the frequent commercial breaks the network takes.

Some of the complaints, made via social media platform X, read:

“The amount of commercials during TBS marathon of A Christmas Story seems to have doubled this year. I think I sat through one commercial break that was at least 15 commercials. They’re ruining a tradition.” (source)

“I’m trying to enjoy the Christmas Story marathon on TNT in between the commercials.” (source)

“The European mind couldn’t comprehend the American Christmas tradition of watching A Christmas Story with intermittent pharmaceutical commercials.” (source)

However, many TBS/TNT viewers know it’s silly to watch Ralphie’s Christmas plight broken up into chunks interrupted by random advertisements. But they still watch it that way without a care.

“A Christmas Story should only be watched on cable with commercials” (source)

Yes, I already watched A Christmas Story this holiday season. Yes, I can watch it on Max with no commercials. Yes, I’m still watching it on TBS since it’s not Christmas without watching it during the marathon.” (source)

“I never miss the A Christmas Story marathon on TBS/TNT.” (source)

“I own the Blu-Ray, I have it DVR’d, I own the movie on Amazon Prime, I subscribe to Max, yet I still can’t go to sleep when TBS/TNT is playing the A Christmas Story marathon. There’s something romantic watching it live.” (source)

How to Watch A Christmas Story

If you want to watch the annual 24-hour marathon of A Christmas Story, you simply have to tune in to TBS or TNT. Those two channels are only available via a cable subscription or digital equivalent (YouTube TV, Fubo TV, etc.). If you want to watch the film without commercials, it is streaming on-demand via Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service.

If you don’t want to hunt the film down each year, A Christmas Story is also available to purchase via digital storefronts like Amazon and iTunes. You can also purchase a physical copy at major retailers (though it’s too late to get one for Christmas 2024).