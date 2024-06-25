'A Capitol Fourth' on PBS Performers Revealed

Long-running Independence Day celebration A Capitol Fourth is returning for its 44th year on PBS, and the star-studded lineup has been announced. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum and Dancing With the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro will be hosting the festivities for the second year in a row. The event will include all-star musical and patriotic performances from pop, country, R&B, classical, and Broadway artists.

Ribeiro will reunite with DWTS pro Britt Stewart to kick off the celebration with a special performance. Also joining the lineup will be legendary musical artist Smokey Robinson, who will lead a celebration of Motown's 65th anniversary and its iconic sound. Singer, composer, and producer Chloe Flower will perform George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" to mark the 100th anniversary of the beloved song.

Olympic Gold medal-winning gymnast Shawn Johnson East will host a Tribute to Team USA, a special send-off for the athletes competing in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. It will feature several Olympians and Paralympians, along with a musical performance by the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Jack Everly. There will also be an orchestra of John Williams' "Olympic Fanfare," composed for the 1984 Summer Olympics.

The event will also feature a Salute to American Heroes Past and Present, celebrating the service of Americans from 1776 to today and our military families. It will include a special performance by the U.S. Army Chorus and feature representatives of the "Greatest Generation," including a WWII veteran from D-Day, and an appearance by an original "Rosie the Riveter," Mae Krier.

Kicking off the musical and fireworks finale will be a rendition of the "1812 Overture" accompanied by live cannon fire provided by the United States Army residential Salute Battery. The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets will perform patriotic favorites to cap off the night.

Also making appearances during the celebration include award-winning actress Fantasia, who can most recently be seen in The Color Purple; actor, singer, and songwriter Darren Criss; Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Sheila E., Fitz & Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums, Grammy Award-nominated disco sensations Sister Sledge with Sledgendary; and multi-platform selling singer, songwriter and recording artist Loren Allred from The Greatest Showman.

The event will air on PBS on Thursday, July 4, starting at 8 p.m. ET, and will also air to the troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The program will also be streaming on YouTube, the PBS website, and on Video on Demand for a limited time between July 4 and July 18.