A Beloved Holiday Special Is Airing on NBC Tonight

It’s time to snuggle up with some hot cocoa, because Frosty the Snowman is returning to TV tonight.

The 1969 animated short film airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, less than a week after it made its debut on the network Thursday.

(Credit: Rankin/Bass)

Frosty the Snowman tells the classic tale of how a discarded top hat magically brings a snowman to life, much to the delight of a group of children. Their fun is soon complicated, however, by the realization that Frosty will melt in spring unless he finds a colder place to live. Joined by his new friend, Frosty makes his way toward the North Pole as a stowaway on a train, only to be pursued by a washed-up magician who wants his hat back!

The animated short, written by Romeo Muller, was inspired by the song “Frosty the Snowman” by Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins. The beloved holiday classic first aired on Dec. 7, 1969, on CBS and continued to air on the network for 55 years before making the move to NBC this year.

There have been numerous additions to the Frosty franchise over the years, including Frosty’s Winter Wonderland and The Legend of Frosty the Snowman.

If you’re not able to tune in tonight, Frosty the Snowman will air on Freeform on Dec. 19, 21 and 22. See the listings here.

Frosty the Snowman airs Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.