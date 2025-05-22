3 Iconic Animated Christmas Specials Returning to NBC for 2025

It’s going to be a very merry Christmas on NBC this year.

As the network unveiled its fall 2025 schedule, it also revealed plans to air three iconic animated Christmas specials.

Along with the animated classics, the holiday season will also include the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, The National Dog Show Presented by Purina and Christmas in Rockefeller Center. Fans will also likely be treated to holiday episodes of some of their favorite shows. Of course, it won’t be Christmas without these following animated specials, and fans will be happy knowing they’re coming back to NBC.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Promotional still for ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ (Credit: Rankin/Bass / Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Everyone’s favorite reindeer is coming back to NBC, airing on the network for the second year in a row. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer left CBS after five decades, airing on NBC for the first time since the early ‘70s last year. Vulture reported that NBC struck a multiyear licensing deal for the rights to numerous Rankin-Bass classics. But now that it’s confirmed Rudolph will be returning, albeit with some questionable storylines, fans will be able to look forward to the underrated Christmas special once again.

Frosty the Snowman

Promotional artwork for ‘Frosty the Snowman’ (Credit: Rankin/Bass)

Just like with Rudolph, Frosty the Snowman also said goodbye to CBS after 55 years and hello to NBC last year, thanks to the network’s new deal. It marked the first time that Frosty the Snowman aired on a different network, as CBS was its home since it premiered in 1969. Additionally, the animated classic also became available to stream on Hulu and through Disney+ for Hulu subscribers. Frosty Returns, meanwhile, has no indication of returning, at least for now.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The animated version of the classic Dr. Seuss will once again return to NBC for the 10th year in a row after NBC acquired the rights in 2015. The special also airs on TBS and TNT frequently, but NBC also airs Jim Carrey’s 2000 film of the same name, usually on Christmas night, one after the other, which makes it even better.

Of course, there will be plenty of other fan-favorite classic Christmas specials airing across all networks come the holiday season, but NBC will be one of the only places, if not the only place, to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Air dates should be announced later this year.