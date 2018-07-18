‘9-1-1’ Season 2 Trailers Reveal Earthquake Disaster, Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Debut

The return of Fox first responder hit drama 9-1-1‘s return promises to be earth-shattering.

In the first two promos for the upcoming second season of the hit Fox series, which are expected to premiere Tuesday night during the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game — airing at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox — fans got their first tease of new series lead Jennifer Love-Hewitt’s character, Maddie.

The promos, first released by Deadline, begin with the signature “9-1-1 what’s your emergency?” but now the voice belongs to Hewitt, who will play new 911 operator and Buck’s (Oliver Stark) sister. As she answers the call at the emergency dispatch center, an 8.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Los Angeles.

The character played by Hewitt will help fill the void left by the departure of Connie Britton, who played 911 operator Abby Clark in season 1, and whose voice was heard in many season 1 trailers.

The second promo, titled “Have you ever seen anything like this?” gives a terrifying look at the first catastrophe the team of first responders led by Peter Krause and Angela Bassett, will be dealing with — the immediate aftermath of a major earthquake.

The promos are set to Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth Move,” of course.

9-1-1 follows the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. The team of first responders work to balance their high-stakes work lives, with their own dramatic personal lives.

The series proved to be a hit during its first season at Fox, averaging 15 million viewers per episode, making it the No. 2 new drama series of the 2017-19 season, with ABC’s The Good Doctor at No. 1.

Hewitt joins the cast, also starring by Krause, Bassett Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar.

The Ghost Whisperer alum is not the only cast member that will be added in season 2. Earlier this summer, the series announced Ryan Guzman will also join the cast as a series regular. He is set to play a firefighter joining the squad led by Capt. Bobby Nash (Krause).

Despite leaving the series after one season, executive producer Ryan Murphy revealed negotiations are under way for Britton to appear in season 2 as a guest star.

“Connie and I are talking about her coming back. Connie had just come off Nashville, and she didn’t want to do another show right away,” Murphy told Deadline of possibly bringing Britton back. “I said, ‘Well, why don’t you just do a one year deal,’ so Connie has a one-year deal, and we all knew that going in. But the show has become such a success, successes are good, and Connie and I both realize that, so we’re talking about her coming back in some capacity to season two if we can make her deal work.”

For season 2, 9-1-1 is moving to Monday nights following a two-night premiere event starting Sunday, Sept. 23, with the season premiere starting immediately after NFL Sunday. The show will typically air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.