‘9-1-1’ Season Two Premiere Leaves Fans Laughing With Cement Microwave Emergency

The 9-1-1 season two premiere did not have just one emergency, but several throughout the city of Los Angeles. After a shocking string of emergencies at the beginning of the episode, the team responded to a man getting his head stuck in cement inside a microwave, which had fans laughing.

In “Under Pressure,” Los Angeles has one of the hottest days of the year. When the heat goes up, so does the number of emergencies.

Several emergencies went off almost at the same time. First, a tour bus went off the road, crashing into a building below. A manhole cover exploded, then someone’s arm went flying into a pool.

The long list of emergencies at the beginning was a great opening, according to fans excited for the show’s return.

This new season includes two new characters: 911 operator Maddie Kendall, played by Jennifer Love Hewitt, and firefighter Eddie Diaz, played by Ryan Guzman. The two characters do not get an easy first episode.

The first emergency with Eddie came after the owner of a car body shop fell on a compressor nozzle. The man was literally “blowing up” when the firefighters responded. This gave Eddie a chance to show off, which was not ignored by fans. The man was saved, but not before he left out a lot of hot air.

Another emergency in the season premiere involved removing a piece of shrapnel from a man’s leg, which bored Buck. However, the man had a live round stuck in his leg, too. Eddie volunteered to remove it outside the hospital, forcing Buck to jump into action too. The emergency was incredibly tense, but had a good ending. However, the ambulance still blew up. Thankfully no one was inside.

The next bizarre emergency involved a group of vloggers getting their friend’s head stuck in a microwave. The man’s friends poured cement into it, but put in a breathing tube, thinking he would be fine. Clearly, the silly idea did not help. First, the team had to unscrew the microwave before taking a hammer to the cement block. Amazingly, the responders revived him.

The team was really annoyed with the other guys filming the scene. Bobby (Peter Krause) knocked the phone out of their hands, and kicked it into the pool, ruining the footage.

The whole scene was silly to viewers.

“Some of these cases on #911onFOX are hilarious. Like who sticks their head inside a microwave while cement pours?” one viewer wrote.

“So much wrong with that cement scene,” added another.

“They hide her out as a 911 operator,” Hewitt told Entertainment Weekly about her character. “She’s putting her life back together, figuring out who she is, and really enjoying being in other people’s dramatic situations rather than her own for a while.”

“Buck’s kind of clinging on to [his relationship with Abby],” Stark added. “I know there are rumors that [Connie Britton] is going to come back. They’re still trying to work that out and if that happens, great!”

When Eddie comes in, he instantly causes tension with Buck.

“Ryan’s character comes in the first episode, and there is definitely some tension between him and Buck (Oliver Stark) but it’s mostly on Buck’s part,” showrunner Tim Minear told EW. “Ryan’s character has his own issues: He’s a single father with a son with special needs, with cerebral palsy. And he’s an Army veteran who’s left the Army in order to raise his kid.”

Aside from Britton, the rest of season one’s cast is back, including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Aisha Hunds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar.

In the second part of the two-night 9-1-1 premiere, “7.1,” Maddie and Eddie are challenged again after Los Angeles is shaken by a 7.1 earthquake. The episode airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox in the show’s regular timeslot for the rest of the season.

