‘9-1-1’ Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

Fox’s hit first responders drama 9-1-1 is coming back for Season 3, and now a premiere date for the new season has been revealed.

According to Deadline, the Ryan Murphy co-created series returns on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Following it at 9 p.m. ET will be the series premiere of freshman crime drama Progidal Son, which stars Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young and Lou Diamond Phillips.

The series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Guzman.

Connie Britton appeared in the first season of 9-1-1, but left before Season 2.

The Season 3 renewal of 9-1-1 was announced back at the end of March, with Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn saying in a statement, “9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television.”

“Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week,” he added.

Notably, the show has been such a success that it has already spawned its own spinoff series, titled 9-1-1: Lone Star, that will star Rob Lowe (Parks & Rec., Code Black).

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 9-1-1 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” Thorn said of the spinoff series.

“In 9-1-1: Lone Star, they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory – literally and figuratively — and we’re thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season,”

“Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear’s ability to make smart, unique, great television is unmatched. I’m elated to join this team,” Lowe added.

While 9-1-1 will return this fall, viewers will have to wait until next year to see 9-1-1: Lone Star, as it will debut January 19, 2020