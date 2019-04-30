‘9-1-1’ Reveals Bobby’s Past Before Giving Fans ‘Stressful’ Cliffhanger

This week’s episode of 9-1-1 picked up right where last week’s shocking episode ended, but also flashed back to explain Bobby’s backstory and how exactly he lied about what happened in St. Paul, Minnesota. The episode ended in another cliffhanger, which made fans more stressed.

As viewers know, Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) moved to Los Angeles after a family tragedy in Minnesota in 2014. His wife and children died after their building caught on fire. Bobby was drinking and taking pills on the roof at the time.

Fast-forward to last week’s episode, “Ocean’s 9-1-1,” and what was a fun hour ended with a surprising twist. During the LAPD’s investigation into a bank heist that turned out to be an elaborate ruse to get a criminal, they found an anomaly in Bobby’s past. They discovered that Bobby lied on his application form to the LAFD. He was suspended and relieved of his command.

In this week’s “Bobby Begins Again,” we learned that Bobby developed a drinking problem after his wife and children died. He put all the blame for the fire on his own shoulders, even though there were countless building code violations that contributed to it.

After being told he had to make his life worth something, he joined an Alcoholics Anonymous group. After six months, Bobby tried to get back to work, but his chief in St. Paul said fellow firefighters would not trust him. So, Bobby agreed to be transferred to Los Angeles.

Once in Los Angeles, Bobby begins to earn the respect of his fellow firefighters following a series of crazy emergencies. During one of these calls, Bobby met LAPD Sgt. Athena Carter Grant (Angela Bassett) for the first time. Unfortunately, Bobby ended his first day by going to a bar instead of an AA meeting.

The next day, Bobby spoke with a priest about his plan to make things right. He was convinced he could not be happy until he pays his debt. Bobby tried to donate his six-month sobriety medallion to the church, but the priest told him he should try to earn it back.

After a restaurant fire involving a father, wife and son in which firefighter DeLuca ignores an order, Bobby shows everyone just how serious he is by firing him. Later, Hen (Aisha Hinds) found Bobby writing in a notebook, in which he is keeping track of the people he saved. Bobby, who kept the notebook a secret, told Hen he only had DeLuca suspended and transferred. So, she invited him to meet them for drinks that night.

Bobby cut the night short though and headed back to the restaurant, where he found Athena also following a hunch. They both had the same idea – the father caused the fire himself to get the fire insurance.

The next day, Bobby went back to the church, where he called himself a hypocrite. Bobby said he has to hold the restaurant owner accountable, while he is not being held accountable for his actions in St. Paul. He told the priest he felt terrible that his St. Paul chief whitewashed his record so he could get the job in Los Angeles. As we know, this will get him in trouble two years later.

Following the ordeal with the restaurant fire, Bobby began to feel more at ease in Los Angeles. He even made an elaborate dinner for the squad to start a new family dinner tradition. Buck (Oliver Stark) shows up at the end.

9-1-1 flashed forward to today in the last scenes. Bobby told everyone he was suspended because of his fudged record. The team was shocked by this news, but in the next scene, Bobby takes an oath before the LAFD board to tell the whole truth.

“I just want to tell the truth,” Bobby said, as the episode ended before we learned his long-term fate.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

