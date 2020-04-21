'9-1-1' Fans React to Eddie's Emotional Origin Story
It was another eventful night for the crew of 9-1-1, with Monday night's episode involving another daring rescue as well as a lengthy backstory for Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman). While the rescue involved a kid trapped in an underground tunnel, an incident with Eddie's son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh), which ended up prompted some flashbacks to his time in Afghanistan. Warning: there are spoilers for 9-1-1's latest episode, "Eddie Begins," below.
After Christopher is brought by the firehouse early to ask his dad to be his show-and-tell, it's revealed that he'd been doing some snooping in Eddie's closet and found his Silver Star medal. It brings up a hint of his time on the front lines after he promises some fourth-grade-appropriate war stories. However, throughout the episode, Eddie gets bogged down with vivid memories of his time in combat -- including how his wife and son each played a critical role.
To make matters more suspenseful, Eddie's flashback happened during the rescue, which was then complicated by an electrical storm. What should've been a routine recovery meant Eddie himself was trapped. Given the emotional events, and how they parallel Guzman's recent scare, viewers had Twitter to help them work their way through their feelings.
eddie diaz is really going through it in this episode 😭 #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/ys1po80qzo— bunita (@bucksdiaz) April 21, 2020
Eddie getting almost fatally injured in the war and thinking only about Chris and Shannon when he thought he was going to die... THIS IS TOO MUCH. 💔 #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/pVFQJ6V7Fs— best of buck & eddie (@buddiearchive) April 21, 2020
the way buck knew exactly what eddie needed without even hearing him omg #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/qGq1amL2le— nethmi (@lwtsvelvet) April 21, 2020
not buck having a whole breakdown in the middle of their call because of eddie #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/fWVWwyDbZ6— mikey (@tremmett) April 21, 2020
While all of this is happening, Eddie is screaming, “I’M STILL ALIVE DOWN HERE!”
Stabbing me in the heart would hurt less. 😰💔#911onFOX pic.twitter.com/hKGb25Umtg— best of buck & eddie (@buddiearchive) April 21, 2020
THIS EPISODE IS GOD TIER THE BEST ONE THIS WHOLE SEASON HOLY SHIT THEY REALLY DID THAT THEY BLEW ME AWAY #911onFOX— bunita (@bucksdiaz) April 21, 2020
Despite the harrowing circumstances, Eddie ended up finding his way out and made it to Christopher's show-and-tell. 9-1-1 airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox, and episodes can also be streamed on Fox.com, Hulu and YouTube TV.