‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Staging ’20-Foot Fireball’ Emergency Near Major Mall

9-1-1: Nashville is staging another big emergency.

The freshman first responder drama will be doing an emergency near a major mall in the Nashville area.

According to a notice by production in Franklin, Tennessee, the series is filming today for 12 hours near CoolSprings Galleria. Production is “simulating a car crash followed by an explosion” and will have an ambulance, fire trucks, and police cars as part of the scene. While traffic will intermittently be held, production is making sure that local traffic has access, but there will be no through traffic. Per the City of Franklin’s Instagram, the scene will include a staged car crash and a “20-foot fireball.”

Of course, not much is known about the scene other than the giant fireball or how it even starts, so fans will just have to wait until the episode airs. Whether or not CoolSprings Galleria will also get its moment on-camera is unknown, but it sounds like the scene won’t involve the mall. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if production came back to the area to include it for a different emergency. The mall, just south of Nashville, has been part of the Franklin area since 1991.

Nashville may only be halfway through its first season, but the 9-1-1 spinoff has already proven to be intense. The series has taken emergencies at a waterpark and concert, and has had tornadoes, car crashes, hackers, and much, much more. It’s clear that 9-1-1: Nashville is not taking things slow for its first season, and it wouldn’t be surprising if this 20-foot fireball isn’t the biggest emergency the 113 will be responding to. 9-1-1 is known for going pretty big for its season finales, so you never know.

More information on that 20-foot fireball emergency will likely be released in the coming months, but the wait will surely be worth it. In the meantime, fans can watch new episodes of 9-1-1: Nashville on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following new episodes of 9-1-1 and followed by Grey’s Anatomy. All episodes of Nashville are streaming now on Hulu, where new episodes are available on Fridays. There is much more to look forward to as Season 1 continues, and not just because of the fireball.