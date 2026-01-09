‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Boss Previews Crossover With ‘9-1-1’

A 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville crossover is coming, and Nashville boss Rashad Raisani is dropping more hints about what’s in store.

ABC confirmed in December that the 118 and 113 would be coming together later this season.

The network posted a photo of 9-1-1 stars Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman hanging out with the cast of the newest spinoff, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Hunter McVey, and Juani Feliz. At the time, not too much information was shared on the upcoming event, but while speaking with TV Insider about Nashville’s midseason premiere, Raisani shared more about what’s in store.

“It’s a ton of fun, first of all,” said the showrunner and executive producer. “I mean, the guys are great. Buck (Stark) and Eddie (Guzman) are the ones coming and couldn’t be two better characters and two better people, two better actors who are just — wonderful chemistry, wonderful guys, and just brought a great sense of life and fun to our [show].”

“What I can tell you is that, of course, there is a heated rivalry between them, between Nashville and L.A., but one that is underpinned by love and admiration, and at the end of the day, kinship,” he continued. “And so that’s what the crossover hopefully is going to set the table, as I said before, to set this moving forward. But we had to have a first episode where they all get to know each other a little bit.”

While Raisani didn’t reveal exactly how the two firehouses will be coming together, he did call Ryan (Provost) and Buck’s interaction “a big one” and teased “Dixie [LeAnn Rimes] might have something to say to one or two of them.” He also says that Don (Chris O’Donnell) and Eddie, as well as Blue (McVey) and Eddie and Ryan and Buck are his favorites. “There’s some wildcards in there as well,” said Raisani.

He also teased that there is “a bit” of history between characters across the two shows. “Not between Buck and Eddie, but maybe between some of the older characters.” This crossover comes after Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s Cammie from Nashville made a brief appearance on 9-1-1 earlier this season to provide some help.

More information on the much-anticipated crossover event should be released in the coming months or weeks, depending on when the episode is expected to premiere. In the meantime, new episodes of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively, on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.