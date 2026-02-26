‘9-1-1: Nashville’: Don Opens Up to Blythe About His Panic Attacks As His Past Comes Back to Haunt Him (Exclusive Clip)

9-1-1: Nashville is finally back after the Winter Olympics, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “Don Begins,” airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, “Flashbacks reveal how a devastating house fire reshaped Don’s life, along with how he later met Dixie and Blythe.”

“Meanwhile, the 113 responds to a cyclist pinned against a tree after being hit by a car,” the logline continues. In the sneak peek, Don is talking to Blythe about the calls he’s been getting and what happened with his parents and the fire all those years ago. He also confesses to his panic attack at the firehouse, but he doesn’t want anyone else to know about it. It’s kind of hard when all this rage and anger are coming back up to the surface, though.

Those who watch 9-1-1 are very familiar with the fan-favorite “Begins” episodes. Each one centers on a main character, usually after something major, life-changing, or life-threatening has happened, and viewers are taken back in time to see how they became the person they are today. While 9-1-1: Lone Star did not technically have “Begins” episodes, a similar format was used for certain episodes. But if “Don Begins” is anything like any of the “Begins” episodes on 9-1-1, fans are going to be in for quite a ride.

Fans will be learning a lot more about Chris O’Donnell’s captain in this upcoming episode, and the fire that killed his parents. It seems like fans will also be learning more about how his relationships came to be, so it should be interesting to see what happens and what kind of impact this episode will have on the rest of the season.

Also starring Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey, 9-1-1: Nashville is the third series in the 9-1-1 franchise. It premiered in October, and while it has yet to be renewed for a second season, reports are saying that it’s basically a lock. It might just be a matter of time before Season 2 is confirmed. For now, though, fans should check out a sneak peek above and watch a new episode of 9-1-1: Nashville tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. New episodes of 9-1-1 kick off the night at 8 p.m. ET.