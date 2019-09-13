‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Liv Tyler Joins Rob Lowe in Fox Series Spinoff

Rob Lowe finally has a co-star for his 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star. The Leftovers star Liv Tyler signed on to play the female lead in the new Ryan Murphy series. Tyler will play the chief paramedic and Lowe’s superior in her first-ever broadcast television role.

The former Lord of the Rings star was cast as Chief Paramedic Michelle Blake, who can sometimes be a bad girl, but is always the boss at her precinct in Austin, Texas. She often clashes with Lowe’s Owen, and has to put him in his place. While she is doing great at work, her personal life is troubled by the disappearance of her little sister Iris. Blake is hoping to find the truth of Iris’ disappearance, even if it means she has to ruin her own life in the process, according to Deadline.

Lone Star will kick off with Lowe’s Own arriving in Texas from New York. The former firefighter, like the characters on the main 9-1-1, will struggle getting his own life on track while he saves the lives of others at work.

Lowe is an executive producer on the series, along with 9-1-1 creators Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. The show is set to debut on Sunday, Jan. 19 after the NFC Championship Game and will move to Monday at 9 p.m. ET while 9-1-1 is on its midseason hiatus.

Lone Star was announced in May. At the time, Variety, reported that Lowe will earn $200,000 per episode.

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 9-1-1 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement in May. “In 9-1-1: Lone Star, they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory – literally and figuratively — and we’re thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season.”

Tyler is best known for playing Arwen in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. She recently starred as Meg Abbott on HBO’s The Leftovers from 2014 to 2017. She now plays Lady Fitzwilliam on Hulu’s Harlots, which wrapped its third season last month. Tyler also stars as Eve McBride opposite Brad Pitt in Ad Astra, which opens on Sept. 20.

The main 9-1-1 launched in January 2018 and will return for its third season on Sept. 23. It will feature a new character played by MMA star Ronda Rousey, who plays LAFD firefighter Lena Bosko. The new season will also include an episode featuring a fictional tsunami slamming into Los Angeles.

“The tsunami episodes are going to make [last season’s] earthquake look tame in comparison,” Minear told TVLine. “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Photo credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images