‘9-1-1’: Eddie’s Wife Dies After Asking for Divorce, Leaving Fans Crying

In this week’s episode of 9-1-1, the next-to-last hour of the season, fans were left rushing to the tissue box after Eddie Diaz’s wife was killed the day after she told him she wanted a divorce.

Fans met Eddie (Ryan Guzman) earlier this season as a new firefighter. He was married to Shannon Diaz (Devin Kelley), who left him and their son Christopher to take care of her mother. She wanted Eddie to go with her, but he refused and instead stayed in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shannon recently came back into Eddie’s life and was ready to ask her if they could be a family again in this week’s episode, “Careful What You Wish For.” They thought she might be pregnant, but she learned she was not. Eddie said that did not change anything, and was ready to ask her if she would move back in with him.

Instead, she shockingly asked for a divorce.

The next day, the firefighters were called to an emergency where a car struck a pedestrian. That pedestrian turned out to be Shannon, who later died at the hospital.

Next, Eddie was seen picking up Shannon’s belongings and a voiceover from a letter Shannon wrote to him about leaving him.

“I can understand if you never forgive me,” she wrote. “But always know that I love you, baby. Even if it’s from a distance.”

Eddie cried as he read the letter, just as fans did at home.

Okay, so Shannon isn’t my favorite person, but I don’t want her to die. #911onFox — Susan Blunt 💋 (@IAmSBlunt) May 7, 2019

I mean I didn’t like her but damn she didn’t have to die #911onFOX — Deirdre Bullen (@Deeds42) May 7, 2019

I do feel bad for Christopher though because he’s a kid. but Eddie will get over it#911onFOX — daddy britt (@Brittany3245) May 7, 2019

At the end of the episode, Chimney (Kenneth Choi) felt guilty for Shannon’s death and feared he could have saved her life. Hen (Aisha Hinds) arrived at his apartment to assure him he did the right thing as the team’s temporary captain while Bobby is still on suspension.

I just knew Chim was gonna blame himself! I hate that! But that’s always been Chim! Captain or not, he’s always carried the guilt/responsibility of saving lives & everything that comes with being the amazing human being he is on his shoulders! My King! #911onFOX — RD. (@Resh_Bot) May 7, 2019

The 9-1-1 Season 2 finale airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo credit: Fox