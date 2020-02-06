'9-1-1' Fans Reach out to Ryan Guzman After His Son's Frightening Hospitalization

Fans are sending their love and support to Ryan Guzman after the 9-1-1 actor revealed that his 1-year-old son Mateo was recently rushed to the hospital after he was found "barely able to breathe." Guzman had opened up about "nightmare" incident in a video shared to his Instagram account Tuesday, immediately prompting his more than 700,000 followers to flood the comments section with messages of support.

"Sending so many prayers and love," Guzman's 9-1-1 costar and fellow parent Jennifer Love Hewitt wrote. "Being a parent is really scary sometimes. So glad everything is okay."

"I m sorry you guys had to go through that, it's very scary to say the least," added a fan. "I m glad your baby is ok. May God bless him and keep him safe!"

"i'm glad to hear that he's okay, i'm praying for y'all and i'm sure everything will get better soon!" added a third person.

"We are with you brother!!!" commented Rockmund Dunbar, who portrays Michael Grant on the Fox series. "Sending love and light your way! You are blessed!"

"Wish your baby a quick recovery!" wrote someone else. "Stay strong, healthy and safe all of you!"

"My heart is with you and Chrysti," added another. "There is nothing worse than seeing your child in distress. I hope that Mateo is on the mend. Sending you the best of wishes."

Although Mateo is home and on the mend, Guzman recalled the incident as being one of the scariest moments of his life.

"I've been through some scary events in my life, but none scarier than coming home after work seeing your fiancée rush to your son's room and to find out he can barely breathe," he said. "He's wheezing and coughing and giving you your worst nightmare."

"All I can say is, thank you to the station 102 for sending out two incredible EMTs," he continued. "Thank you to the 911 operator who kept both my fiancée and I calm during a hectic period. So thankful right now to have my little baby boy."

Guzman and his fiancée, Chrysti Ane, welcomed little Mateo, their first child together, in January of 2019.