‘9-1-1’: Angela Bassett Says Connie Britton May Return

Connie Britton may not be through with 9-1-1 after all. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett revealed that Britton, who left the show after its first season, could possibly return to the first responder drama.

“It is absolutely possible,” Bassett told THR of Britton’s potential return. “We love Connie — Connie is family. She’s a phenomenal actress and a delightful person, and if she has a free Tuesday, come on over and give it to us! Anytime she wants to — anytime we need her — she’s there.”

Britton played 9-1-1 dispatcher Abby Clark while Bassett plays police officer Athena Grant. Fans also hoped to see the two actresses together on American Horror Story: Apocalypse — another Ryan Murphy project — seeing as the eighth season is a crossover of seasons 1 and 3. Britton starred in the former and Bassett starred in the latter.

While Britton signed on to appear in AHS, it appears Bassett’s character, the age-defying voodoo queen Marie Laveau, was not written back into the script. As disappointed as fans may be, Bassett is just as upset Marie won’t make an appearance in the apocalypse.

“I have [season 8] on my DVR, but I haven’t seen any of it just yet,” she told THR. “But I mean, come on. Where’s Marie Laveau? I’m even a little bit in my feelings that Marie didn’t come back.”

Nearly all the other witches from season 3’s Coven signed on to return for Apocalypse, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Emma Roberts.

Bassett isn’t the only 9-1-1 star hopeful for Britton to return. Oliver Stark, who plays firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley, Abby’s love interest in season 1, says he has his “fingers crossed” for a reunion.

“I hope so, both professionally and personally,” Stark told PopCulture.com recently. “But, I understand that she’s very busy, but she had a lot of fun on the show, I know that is also true, and obviously has a great relationship with our writers and everything, so yeah I have my fingers crossed.”

Despite Abby’s decision to go on a journey of self-discovery in Europe after mourning the death of her mother, Buck stayed back home.

“I think the relationship between them has certainly had a lasting impression on him,” Stark said. “Whatever does happen between the two of them, and that relationship – however that plays out – I think the good influence that she had on him will continue to effect his life and be an indicator of who he is.”

New episodes of 9-1-1 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Britton can be seen on American Horror Story on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.