’90s Sitcom Star Released From Custody After Spending Thanksgiving in Jail

After spending Thanksgiving in jail, one ‘90s sitcom star is home free.

TMZ reports that Family Matters star Darius McCrary was released from custody on Monday.

McCrary, who starred as Eddie Winslow on the hit ABC comedy, was arrested in October as a fugitive near the U.S.-Mexico border and was held without bail on a felony charge. Last month, he was transferred to a Michigan jail after being extradited from California for failure to pay child support, as well as four other felony charges. Now McCrary is out of jail after a court hearing in front of a judge.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“Over the last four years, Mr. McCrary’s fight for justice and truth has been painted as an attempt to shirk his responsibilities to his child,” the actor’s public defender, Paulette Loftin, told TMZ. “The resolution reached today makes it clear that family does matter and that it always has. This resolution allows Mr. McCrary to correct the misleading narrative and put this matter behind him.”

McCrary’s rep, Ann Barlow, shared that as part of the deal, he entered a no-contest plea to all five felony charges, and he will be returning to court for sentencing in February. Barlow added that McCrary is relieved to be going home for the holidays and still plans to “continue fighting to clear his name.”

McCrary and his ex, Tammy Brawner, filed for divorce in 2017, and when the divorce was finalized in 2019, McCrary was ordered to pay $1,366 per month in child support. Additionally, he was ordered to attend alcohol/drug abuse and batterers’ intervention classes within 12 months of the divorce order, and his visitation with their daughter Zoey would be monitored until he completed 10 visits to the classes.

FAMILY MATTERS – “Brain Over Brawn” – Airdate: September 27, 1991. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) DARIUS MCCRARY

McCrary was required to enroll in and complete six parenting classes in order to move forward to potentially having unsupervised visitation, but Brawner expressed concerns about his parenting style, and had previously alleged that in March 2018, McCrary “partially dislocated” Zoey’s arm when he was taking her to the bathroom, but McCrary denied the claim.

Aside from playing Eddie Winslow on all nine seasons of Family Matters, Darius McCrary is also known for Kingdom Come, Freedom, Kingpin, Committed, A Good Man Is Hard to Find, The Young and the Restless, The Perfect Gift, and Anger Management, among others. He can most recently be seen in the horror film Sebastian alongside Jamie Bernadette, Clifton Powell, and Torrei Hart.