‘90210’ Event Series With Original Cast Members to Premiere on FOX This Summer

The Beverly Hills, 90210 gang will be back together this summer, thanks to a deal FOX recently closed for a new series reuniting the original 90210 cast members.

Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will return for the six-episode series set to air this summer, Deadline reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new 90210 was shopped around in December, with FOX described as the “most passionate” network about the project.

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” said FOX Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

The new 90210 will return as an irreverent serialized drama inspired by the sextet’s real lives and relationships, meaning Priestley, Garth, Ziering, Carteris, Green and Spelling will play heightened versions of themselves, rather than their characters.

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, the cast members will reunite when one of them suggests it’s time for a reboot. The season won’t be without a healthy dose of drama, given the old flames, friends and frenemies coming back together after nearly 20 years.

The new series was conceived by Mike Chressler and Chris Alberghini, who worked on The CW‘s reboot of the show and on Spelling’s series So Notorious, along with Spelling and Garth. Alberghini and Chressler will write the series and executive produce with Carteris, Garth, Green, Priestley, Spelling and Ziering.

The original series became an instant pop culture sensation when it premiered on FOX in October 1990 and ran for 10 seasons. It spawned several spinoffs like The CW’s 90210 and FOX’s Melrose Place.

Spelling’s return to TV will be preceded by her recent appearance on FOX’s breakout reality competition The Masked Singer, where she was revealed to be the Unicorn. In an interview following her time on The Masked Singer, Spelling opened up about 90210, which was close to finding a home at network at the time.

“It’s not technically a reboot, because I feel like everyone has seen the reboot. We don’t want to be the last ones like doing the reboot thing, and no one wants to see like old versions of ourselves, but they do want to see us playing our characters, so what we’re doing is the entire cast is playing heightened versions of themselves,” Spelling said at the time. “Think Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes, in an hour-long show, and we’re all playing heightened versions, so it could be fictional, it could be non-fictional, people will have to guess. And then we will have pop-ins, because we’re behind the scenes trying to do the reboot.”