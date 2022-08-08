'9-1-1' Season 6 Premiere Date: What to Know

Get ready for more 9-1-1 on Fox. In advance of Season 6, Fox shared the release date for the premiere. The network reported that Season 6 will premiere in September.

According to Fox, the next season of 9-1-1 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. The series will be followed by the Season 2 premiere of The Cleaning Lady. In addition to sharing the premiere date for 9-1-1, the network also shared that several of its other shows, including The Masked Singer, Hell's Kitchen, and The Resident, will all be premiering during the course of September.

While 9-1-1 has been one of Fox's biggest shows, its renewal came a bit late in the game. Variety reported on May 16 that Fox officially renewed the show for a sixth season, a decision that was announced shortly before the network's upfront presentation. 9-1-1 is produced by Ryan Murphy and follows the members of Station118 of the Los Angeles Fire Department and those inside the 9-1-1 call center. It stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark and Kenneth Choi.

Renewals for both 9-1-1 and The Resident, two of Fox's most popular shows, came later than usual. According to Deadline, the reason behind the delay partly stemmed from the fact that 20th Television and Fox were unable to close negotiations. The two entities are no longer a part of the same company after the studio's acquisition of Disney, which makes these deals "even more complicated." An individual close to the situation told Deadline, "I liked it better when we were vertically integrated."

Still, ahead of the official decision, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said that he did expect that both 9-1-1 and The Resident would be back for additional seasons. "We are in good-faith negotiations [on 9-1-1 and The Resident]," Collier said. "Based on the long history with 20th Television, I think we are in pretty good shape. We adore Ryan and are so pleased that Lone Star ls lock and loaded." As he stated, 9-1-1's spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, which stars Rob Lowe, was renewed for Season 4 ahead of the flagship's own renewal.