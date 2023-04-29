'9-1-1: Lone Star' Bringing Back Important Character on Season 4, Episode 15

An upcoming episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star is bringing back an important character, and it could bring life-changing consequences. In Season 4, Episode 15, "Donors," airing this Tuesday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET, Rob Lowe's real-life brother, Chad Lowe, is returning to portray Owen's half-brother, Robert. The episode will see Robert coming to Austin to visit and finally meet T.K., but it's not all for good reasons, as Robert brings with him news that can affect the Strand family.

Chad Lowe was first introduced as Robert in Season 3, Episode 16, "Shift-Less," when Owen went back to LA after finding out his estranged father was in the hospital. It was the first time Owen and Robert met, and while it was a bit rocky at first, Owen got some much-needed closure with his father and also got some new family out of it as well.

It's hard to predict what this news will be, but with the title of the episode, it could be that someone on Robert's side, or maybe even Robert, needs an organ transplant, hence dropping the news on family who would have a higher chance of being a match. However, since the other storyline in the episode is Grace and Carlos dealing with an organ trafficking ring, it's possible that the title is only because of that storyline. Though since the title tends to reflect similar storylines, there's a high chance someone is donating an organ.

While this is only Chad Lowe's second time appearing on the Fox drama, he's spent more time on the series behind the camera. He's directed a total of four episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star, with the most recent being Season 4, Episode 2, "The New Hot Mess." Since Rob Lowe's son, John Owen Lowe, is a writer on the series, it seems like it's a great way to bring the family together, whether it's a real family or a fake one. Hopefully, this will continue next season, though 9-1-1: Lone Star is still among Fox shows in jeopardy.

Since it sounds like whatever news Robert has will change the Strand family moving forward, it's going to be exciting yet nerve-wracking to see what happens and what the news is. As if Owen and T.K. haven't already had enough on their plate between the upcoming wedding and Owen's girlfriend being an accused killer, of course, there just has to be one more ball to drop. With the season finale in just a few short weeks, these remaining episodes are going to be as intense and tense as ever.