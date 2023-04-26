'9-1-1' Couple Teases Engagement

This week's 9-1-1, Season 6, Episode 15, "Death and Taxes," ended on a surprising note, with Maddie and Chimney thinking about marriage. When the couple were refiling their taxes after some miscommunication the first time, they were recommended to file together and, in turn, get married. While Maddie was questioning tying the knot with Chimney due to her previous experience with marriage, Chimney was already searching for engagement rings.

There's no question about the love that Maddie and Chimney have for each other, especially with all that they've been through. It's fair that Maddie is wondering if this is what she wants, even though she clearly loves Chimney. She is still very much traumatized by what happened with Doug, and she doesn't want that to overshadow the love she has for the first responder. However, with Chimney having the opposite reaction, this may not go over too well, especially since the next episode will see Chimney wanting to pop the question, but his coworkers not really supporting that.

Maddie and Chimney, otherwise known as Madney, have been together, or have had a thing for each other, since the second season. They found out Maddie was pregnant at the end of Season 3, and they welcomed their baby daughter, Jee-Yun, in Season 4. Things were a bit rocky after that, with Maddie suffering from postpartum depression and leaving for a while, and she and Chimney broke things off. When Maddie came back, they amicably co-parented and have since moved into a new house together to raise their daughter. Now, are the two of them ready for this next big step?

While it seems like marriage, or at least an engagement, was sudden, it's definitely been a long time coming for the couple. Of course, this is definitely something the two of them need to talk about since they have differing opinions on it, but the fact that Chimney was looking at engagement rings after the idea popped into his head proves that he's ready to propose to Maddie, even if others may not think so.

With only three episodes left of Season 6 of 9-1-1, it's hard to predict if Chimney will go through with it, and if he does, if Maddie will even say yes. However, it could be a fun parallel if he were to propose at the end of the season finale since Season 3 ended with Maddie and Chimney finding out Maddie's pregnant. Since the future of 9-1-1 is still unknown, it might even be best to save the proposal for fear that if they get engaged, we wouldn't even see a wedding. Whatever happens, though, hopefully, they are both making the right call, but who could say no to a Madney engagement?