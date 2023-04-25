'9-1-1': 'Buddie' Shippers Freak out Over Season 6, Episode 15

Last night's 9-1-1 Season 6, Episode 15, "Death and Taxes," made some fans very happy, particularly the Buddie shippers. Fans of Oliver Stark's Buck and Ryan Guzman's Eddie have been begging for one thing and one thing only since Eddie was introduced in the second season: that the two firefighters finally get together. While it may be a far-fetched relationship, there are still a lot of fans holding on to hope, and the latest episode has them freaking out.

Towards the end of the episode of the Fox drama, Buck and Eddie were at a cemetery, visiting the gravesite of a woman they recently met on a call. Buck had gone on a date with a death doula he met on that call, and although the conversation was about how Buck was feeling after the lightning strike and Eddie giving him advice, fans made it clear that it was so much more than that, plus a few other scenes, and their reactions are priceless.