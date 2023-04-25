'9-1-1': 'Buddie' Shippers Freak out Over Season 6, Episode 15
Last night's 9-1-1 Season 6, Episode 15, "Death and Taxes," made some fans very happy, particularly the Buddie shippers. Fans of Oliver Stark's Buck and Ryan Guzman's Eddie have been begging for one thing and one thing only since Eddie was introduced in the second season: that the two firefighters finally get together. While it may be a far-fetched relationship, there are still a lot of fans holding on to hope, and the latest episode has them freaking out.
Towards the end of the episode of the Fox drama, Buck and Eddie were at a cemetery, visiting the gravesite of a woman they recently met on a call. Buck had gone on a date with a death doula he met on that call, and although the conversation was about how Buck was feeling after the lightning strike and Eddie giving him advice, fans made it clear that it was so much more than that, plus a few other scenes, and their reactions are priceless.
The Couch Theory Lives On
THE COUCH METAPHOR IS BECOMING EVEN CLEARER IM GONNA CRY 🥹 #911onFOX #Buddie #gayfirefightershow pic.twitter.com/9GKDzkzAxf— Buckmundo (@Buddie8791) April 25, 2023
"Chris falling asleep on the couch while Eddie's in the kitchen grabbing food just like Buck while Eddie was in the kitchen grabbing beers," a fan pointed out. "LIKE FATHER LIKE SON I GUESS."
All These Women, and for What?
Stop this nonsense. Stop matching Buck and Eddie with random women and gave us BUDDIE. #911onFOX— LouPalm✨ (EO P4L) (@LouPalm) April 25, 2023
One fan said, "Buck & Eddie getting vulnerable & honest as they only do with each other." Another fan wrote, "so we now have to watch buck pursue another person who doesn't actually care about him for HIM? I'm tired."
Who Knew Cemeteries Were Great for Heart-to-Hearts?
buddie having a heart to heart at a cemetery 😭 #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/VUrqXqsYZE— not lena (@bluegreytan) April 25, 2023
One fan praised, "That was such a beautiful #buddie scene. I love the simple, intimate moments like this." While another wrote, "eddie definitely has come to terms with his feelings & is waiting for buck to catch up."
'9-1-1' Fans Just Want Buddie to Open Their Eyes
Buck open your eyes my love #911onFOX #buddie pic.twitter.com/e3GUBRER4e— Tia 🛋️ (@amlsangeles) April 25, 2023
"them really giving us hurt buck and pining eddie this season feels like hitting the brakes and stomping on the gas at the same time," a fan said. Another one wondered, "wait hold on did the universe scream at eddie this time and did he actually listen????"
'9-1-1' Fans Know Who Really Sees Buck
eddie knowing how long buck was dead, right down to the second… and buck says natalia sees him better than anyone.. oh buddy, this realization is going to hit you hard, isn’t it.— alek 🦦pining eddie era (@bltchyeddie) April 25, 2023
"eddie, buck's best friend/work partner/the man who made him his son's LEGAL guardian in his WILL," a fan exclaimed. "had to stand there and listen to buck say that a woman he just met "really sees him"……i genuinely know eddie was hurt."
They Have all the Support They Need, Apparently
the fact that their roles reversed, their positions switched, a year ago eddie was going through a lot and buck (on eddie’s RIGHT side) was there for him, and now buck is the one struggling and eddie (on buck’s RIGHT side) is there to support him pic.twitter.com/Btwh00w4fS— val 🦧 911 ; the rookie s2 (@DIAZL0KI) April 25, 2023
"something about eddie fixating on dying alone," a fan said. "finding solace in visiting his parents back in texas even though they truly never felt safe or like home because it's buck but he's not in the right headspace rn so eddie's adrift and lonely. i'm having too many thoughts about it all."