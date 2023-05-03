'9-1-1' Puts Chimney's Proposal Plan in Jeopardy

Last night's 9-1-1, Season 6, Episode 16, "Lost & Found," continued Chimney's proposal storyline, and it didn't end on a good note. Throughout the episode, Chim kept trying to figure out how to propose to Maddie and going back and forth with whether or not he really should get down on one knee. Unfortunately, there was a point in the episode when Chim lost the engagement ring, and it was nowhere to be found.

While Chimney had the 118 tearing up the station, and he and Hen later checked out a landfill that they had a call at earlier in the day, the ring was actually safe and sound elsewhere. It was discovered that little Jee-Yun, who was at the station with Chim at one point after the nanny pulled out, had taken the ring from her father. And at home, Jee tucked away the ring in a bed in her dollhouse, where it was just barely visible.

With the placement of the ring now, it's only just a matter of time before someone spots it in Jee's dollhouse, either while playing with her or seeing the shimmering from the diamond. Chimney is not going to give up so easily, however, but he has been thinking that this is a sign that it wasn't meant to be. Hopefully, Chim is the one to find the ring, but it would be cute if they found it together while playing with Jee, and it turns into a spontaneous proposal. Chimney has been going crazy finding a way to propose, so this would be perfect.

Chimney and Maddie have been through a lot with their previous relationships, Chimney with Tatiana back in Season 1 and Maddie's abusive relationship with Doug. They are clearly made for each other, and ever since the idea of marriage popped into their minds, nothing has been the same. It would be surprising if the two didn't get married, and now that 9-1-1 Season 7 is happening, albeit on a different network, could wedding bells finally be in their future?

With just two episodes left of the season, it's possible we'll still see a Madney engagement, either in next week's episode or in the finale. That is, if Chimney's able to find the ring that is basically hiding right in front of him. Fans will just have to tune in on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX to see what happens with Chimney and the potential proposal.