6 Most-Watched ‘Price Is Right’ Moments Ever

Come on down for some of the most hilarious, shocking, and iconic The Price Is Right moments!

More than 50 years and 10,000 episodes after Bob Barker first reminded audiences to spay and neuter their pets, game show fans still can’t get enough of Plinko and the Showcase Showdown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see the six most-watched The Price Is Right moments on the longest-running U.S. game show’s YouTube channels and relive some of its most memorable episodes.

6. “This Contestant Doesn’t Even Want to Be on The Price Is Right” – 638K Views

In this 1983 episode of The Price Is Right, reluctant contestant Laura is in for a major surprise — and a big win — in this adorable clip that’s garnered almost 640,000 views on YouTube.

5. “Bloopers, Game Malfunctions and Awkward Silences While Playing One Away” – 705K Views

In this 1985 The Price Is Right episode, just about everything that could go wrong does go wrong while contestant Edith plays One Away. This hilarious clip of Edith and Barker handling the chaos has already racked up more than 705,000 views on YouTube.

4. “Price Is Right Contestant STOMPS OFF After Losing at 3 STRIKES!” – 726K Views

This heartbreaking moment from a 1984 episode of The Price Is Right is practically painful to watch, as the contestant comes so close in a game of 3 Strikes! The clip might make you cringe, but it’s already gotten more than 726,000 views on YouTube.

3. “WOW! See the Debut of PLINKO on The Price Is Right” – 1 Million Views

Hitting a whopping 1 million views is none other than the Jan. 3, 1983, debut of Plinko! The most popular pricing game ever to hit the Price Is Right stage, Plinko was, at the time, the highest cash value prize offered on the show — with a chance to win up to $25,000!

2. “A TRUCK CRASHES Into The Price Is Right Set During Wild Showcase Sketch!” – 1 Million Views

Well, this wasn’t on our Prince Is Right Bingo card! This wild 1983 Showcase sketch features a 6-foot sandwich, video games and a dramatic car crash? More than 1 million people have tuned in for this clip!

1. “Million Dollar Plinko On Big Money Week” – 1.3 Million Views

The honor of the most-watched The Price Is Right moment on YouTube goes to a much more modern clip with host Drew Carey. In this 2021 Big Money Week episode, lucky contestant Lisa had the opportunity to play Plinko for the chance to win $1 million — but did she walk away with the grand prize? More than 1.3 million people hit play to find out!