Major Cable Channel Changing Its Name and Will Only Air One Show 24/7

Get ready to take a trip to Bikini Bottom!

This summer, NickToons, Nickelodeon’s sister service, is transforming into NickSpongeBob, a one-stop destination for SpongeBob SquarePants.

The channel, which launched in 2002, announced the change last week, complete with a new NickSpongeBob logo. As part of the transformation, the regular NickToons schedule will be replaced with non-stop episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants all summer long, a promo promising, “This summer, there’s so much SpongeBob your eyes will go square. All summer, feast your eyes on non-stop SpongeBob. All SpongeBob, all the time!”

While the channel does air episodes of some of the most beloved Nickelodeon shows, including The Loud House and Fairly OddParents, SpongeBob SquarePants has taken over most of the timeslots on the channel more recently. This also isn’t the first time NickToons has transformed into NickSpongeBob, with the name change and SpongeBob-exclusive programming slate a regular fixture internationally, including on Nicktoons UK & Ireland.

The increased focus on SpongeBob SquarePants isn’t all that surprising, given that the show is not only the longest-running animated series for kids, but arguably one of the most iconic children’s shows. The series, created by the late Stephen Hillenburg, launched on Nickelodeon in 1999 and centers around the titular character, a square yellow sponge, and his life in Bikini Bottom, where he works at the Krusty Krab and is friends with the likes of Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, and Squidward Tentacles.

The series’ voice cast features Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy, and Mr. Lawrence as Plankton.

Currently in its fifteenth season, Spongebob Squarepants has achieved cult status and also spawned numerous spinoffs, including The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The franchise has also grown with films such as The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015), The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020), Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2024), and Plankton: The Movie (2025).

Goofy Goobers can catch up with SpongeBob all summer long on NickSpongeBob, which appears to be airing the earliest episodes of the show this week.