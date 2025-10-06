4 More Stars Who Were on ‘Gilmore Girls’ and We Never Realized It

It’s been 25 years since Gilmore Girls first brought us into the world of Stars Hollow, and we’re still picking up new details with every rewatch!

We already took a look here at some of the surprisingly famous guest stars who made appearances on Gilmore Girls — including Jon Hamm, Jane Lynch and more — but there are still plenty of celebs who took on small roles in the beloved show before going on to make it big in Hollywood.

Keep reading to look back on some more famous Gilmore Girls guest stars whom you may not have recognized during your last visit to Stars Hollow.

Max Greenfield

Max Greenfield was years out from his role of Schmidt on New Girl when he appeared on the 2003 Gilmore Girls episode “Chicken or Beef?” as Lucas, a reveler at Dean’s bachelor party.

Danny Pudi

Before we knew Danny Pudi as Abed on Community, he was working on the Yale Daily News! Pudi appeared in not one, but four episodes of Gilmore Girls as college news staffer Raj, showing up in 2006’s “French Twist,” “Go, Bulldogs!,” “You’ve Been Gilmored,” and “Friday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice also showed up on Gilmore Girls before going on to become a Nickelodeon star. At just 10 years old, the future Zoey 101 and Victorious star got her first TV credit for the 2003 episode of Gilmore Girls, “The Hobbit, the Sofa, and Digger Stiles,” in which she played a little girl attending a birthday party that Lorelai and Sookie worked.

Ben Falcone

Two years before he tied the knot with Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone appeared on his wife-to-be’s show. You can catch the Bridesmaids and Tammy star in the 2003 episode “Say Goodnight, Gracie” as Mr. Brink.