4 CBS Thanksgiving Specials Revealed for 2025

Halloween isn’t even quite here yet, but CBS wants everyone to know what their Thanksgiving and Christmas schedules include.

With their big holiday schedule press release, the Skydance/Paramount-owned network unveiled four Thanksgiving special its airing for 2025. Well, three Thanksgiving specials and one special reunion for a classic family sitcom. (Thanksgiving is all about reuniting with the ones you love, so we’ll give it a pass!)

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to learn more about CBS’ Turkey Day specials for 2025.

1. Ghosts Thanksgiving episode (Nov. 20, 8:30 p.m. ET)

‘Ghosts’ (Credit: CBS Studios / Paramount)

Official Synopsis: “Sam and Pete get on each other’s nerves during a book tour road trip and things reach a breaking point when an airline strike threatens their ability to get home in time for Thanksgiving.”

2. Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion (Nov. 24, 8 p.m. ET)

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ (Photo: Robert Voets/CBS)

Official Synopsis: “Hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal and featuring cast members Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten and Sullivan Sweeten, this new entertainment special celebrates the legacy of the hit comedy with one of television’s most beloved families.”

3. The Price Is Right Thanksgiving episode (Nov. 26, 11 a.m. ET)

Pictured: Drew Carey. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Official Synopsis: “The Price Is Right serves up a Thanksgiving spectacular overflowing with cash, cars and luxury vacations – including an unforgettable family getaway to New York City for the holiday, plus luxurious escapes to Los Cabos, Mexico, and the breathtaking shores of Greece.”

4. The Bold and the Beautiful Thanksgiving episode (Nov. 26, 1:30 p.m. ET)

(Credit: CBS)

Official Synopsis: “Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Finn (Taylor Novlan), Taylor (Rebecca Budig), Kelly (Sophia Parras McKinley) and Hayes (Alexander and Chase Banks) share a family Thanksgiving together with a surprise guest. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) celebrate the holiday at Il Giardino and much to their surprise, graciously extend an invitation to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire).”