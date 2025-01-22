32-Year-Old NBC ‘Found’ Actor Keller Fornes Has Died

Actor Keller Fornes has died. Per Variety, the 32-year-old actor, who can most recently be seen on Season 2, Episode 8 of NBC’s Found last fall, passed away on Dec. 19, 2024, in Eastland, Texas. According to his obituary, Fornes was born in Lubbock, Texas on Apr. 22, 1992 and earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts at the University of North Texas.

After graduation, Fornes moved to Atlanta to pursue a career in film, networking, attending classes, and auditioning, all the while waiting tables and working as a personal trainer. He later fell into boxing and entered the Golden Gloves, winning a gold medal in his division in Georgia. Staying as busy as ever, he later made many independent films that were privately funded by friends and family.

Along with Found, Fornes also appeared on the Great American Family Channel’s Country Rescue last year. On Jan. 6, the network shared a tribute to the actor on Instagram, saying, “We at Great American Media are deeply saddened by the passing of Keller Fornes. He was a special person and talent as an actor, writer, and director as well as a singer and musician. His energy and enthusiasm lifted all he worked with here at Great American Media and the cast and crew of Country Rescue. Our prayers are with his family and all those he touched.”

Keller Fornes made his acting debut in an uncredited role in the 2004 film Brownwood. He also appeared in Baghdad, Texas, #killerpost, Do You Believe?, Homicide Hunter, Banned in Boise, Pain Killers, The Secrets She Keeps, The Walking Dead, Origin, and Somnium. According to his IMDb, Fornes had two projects in the works. He was set to be in the Brady Lernihan short 20s Are Over and the horror film Hellbilly Hollow. It’s unknown how far into production both projects were.

Survivors include his mother, father and his wife, his two brothers, his sister-in-law, his nephew, and his grandparents, along with aunts, uncles, and cousins “who will cherish his memory.” Fornes is preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles “Buddy” Fornes, his step-grandfather, Edwin Boucher, and his uncle, Kyle Fornes. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.