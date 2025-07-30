3 Biggest Prime Video Cancellations of the Summer (and 1 Show That’s About to End)

Not every show can be a winner.

For every Fallout, The Boys, or Reacher, there are plenty of shows on Prime Video that couldn’t make it past the finish line.

Whether it was from low viewership, bad reviews, or something else entirely, these shows won’t be seeing any more episodes on Amazon’s streaming service.

The Wheel of Time

The biggest casualty of Amazon’s string of cancellations, this fantasy series (based on the legendary book series by Robert Jordan) sadly became irrelevant to Amazon just a year after its launch. Amazon paid a king’s ransom for the rights to Wheel of Time, intending for the series to be a competitor to HBO’s Game of Thrones universe. The series posted strong viewership numbers, with initially tepid reviews that grew to universal critical acclaim in its third and final season. But one year after Wheel of Time began, Amazon spent one billion dollars on the rights to Lord of the Rings, and so Wheel of Time‘s days were immediately numbered. Amazon cited “high production costs” as the reason for the series’ end.

Étoile

This cancellation was especially shocking. Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of some of the finest comedies of the century like Gilmore Girls and Amazon’s Emmy-winning smash-hit The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, received a two-season order from Amazon for this comedy-drama. In Étoile, two world-renowned ballet companies from New York and Paris swapping their most talented stars with each other to disastrous and hilarious results. Despite Amazon promising two seasons, they reneged and cancelled the show just over a month after it premiered.

The Bondsman

A big-name get for Prime Video was this action-horror-comedy-drama starring Kevin Bacon. Bacon stars as bounty hunter Hub Halloran, who is shot and killed but wakes up just fine—only to discover he is now a bounty hunter for the devil, and must track down various monsters and supernatural creatures. The stylishly violent and brutally funny series was beloved by critics, but butchered by Amazon after just one season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

While this Prime Video hit wasn’t cancelled, it is currently airing its third and final season. This coming-of-age romcom stars Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who has just turned 16 and now finds herself interested in the two boys she has spent every summer with for her entire life. Based on the novel trilogy of the same name by Jenny Han—who also writes the show and serves as showrunner—this beloved teen series is reaching the end of the books, and so the TV series will end this September.