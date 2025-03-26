3 Best TV Shows Tubi Just Added for March 2025

Tubi is the people’s streaming service: it’s completely free, adds tons of movies and TV shows added every day.

With that in mind, here are the three best TV shows added to the service this month.

Community

Dan Harmon’s classic sitcom is one of the most beloved shows of the early 2010s, with an all-star cast of Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs, and plenty more familiar faces. McHale plays Jeff Winger, a former all-star lawyer who enrolls at Greendale Community College after it’s discovered he lied about getting a law degree from Columbia. He forms a study group with the other members of the cast, and they all become lifelong friends as they go through increasingly wacky experiences—whether it’s a school-wide paintball game, meeting up with different versions of themselves from alternate timelines, or being sucked into the claymation world of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Everybody Hates Chris

Another beloved sitcom, this series is a fictionalized version of comedian Chris Rock’s experiences growing up in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, and is frequently narrated by Rock himself. Young Chris Rock attends an all-white school across the city, and frequently finds himself in awkward situations while trying to bridge the gap between his experiences and the experiences of his classmates. It stars Tyler James Williams, who audiences know today for his starring role in Abbott Elementary.

The Equalizer

Ever wanted to see Queen Latifah bust some heads? This series stars Latifah as Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative turned street vigilante who fights crime all across New York City. It’s a reboot of the 1985 series The Equalizer—which has already been rebooted once before into a popular film franchise starring Denzel Washington.