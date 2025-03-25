3 Best TV Shows Max Just Added for March 2025

Seeing that HBO logo in front of a TV episode is practically the gold standard for quality. The network is well-known for the high quality of the majority of shows it releases, and Max, the streaming service it owns, is no different.

Here are three series on Max you should add to your watchlist immediately.

The Righteous Gemstones

Thank God that The Righteous Gemstones is back. The funniest, raunchiest comedy on TV about a very un-Christ-like family running a megachurch is back for a fourth and final season to sweep us off our feet yet again. The season premiered earlier this month, and revealed the addition of some heavy hitters to its cast—including Bradley Cooper.

Celtics City

On the off chance you’re a sports fan who somehow hasn’t heard about this documentary series yet, Celtics City is a The Last Dance-esque series chronicling the NBA’s winningest franchise from their humble beginnings to their recent 2024 championship. The series gives ample time to every Celtics figure, from Red Auerbach to Chuck Cooper to Jayson Tatum. Additionally, it’s narrated and produced by sports podcasting icon and Celtics superfan Bill Simmons. Essential documentary viewing, even if you’re a Celtics hater like 90% of America.

A Decent Man

Likely underseen due to zero promotion from HBO—seriously, it premiered Friday and there’s not even a trailer yet—and because it’s in the Polish language, this crime series starring Jerzy Skolimowski (Mars Attacks!, The Avengers) is just as good as anything else on the network. Skolimowski plays Pawel, a heart surgeon who hears his son was beaten within an inch of his life by a bully and makes a shocking decision that alters the lives of everyone around him.