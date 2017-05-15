Fox Says No Fall Return For 24: Legacy Or Prison Break

2017 may have seemed like the year for revival shows on Fox, but the buck is officially stopping here. Well, for now.

While working on the schedule for the fall of 2017, Fox has announced that both 24: Legacy and Prison Break are slated to take another hiatus. Both have brought in decent ratings for the network, but they are each being pushed aside for very different reasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Legacy seemed to have a tough time connecting with audiences. The reboot of 24 debuted to incredibly strong numbers, but that was expected, as it premiered after the Super Bowl. Since that initial episode, the series has endured a steady decline. Even still, the network enjoys the creative direction. It was the schedule of star Corey Hawkins that kept the show from returning.

Fox co-chairman and CEO Dana Walden revealed that the network just couldn’t work around the actor’s new Broadway play. Hawkins stars in Six Degrees of Separation on stage, and it prohibited him from filming another season of 24. At least, for now.

More TV News: Twitter Reacts To Once Upon A Time Finale

On the Prison Break side of things, it was the story that kept the show from another season right now. Gary Newman, the network’s other co-chairman and CEO, stated that there are “no plans right now” for another Prison Break revival. The series was designed to be a one-off kind of thing, but fans enjoyed having the original creative team and stars back together. Newman stated that the network would be open to another season if the producers came back with another idea.

Remember, Prison Break only returned after all these years because the producers, along with Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, had an idea that they had been thinking about for a while. If the same situation comes along again, there’s a chance it could return to the line-up. This is definitely possible, as Miller has previously said he’s open to more seasons in the future.

This announcement comes just after Fox revealed its official Fall schedule, with both shows missing from their usual slots. While neither are really canceled, it will likely be a while before we see them return.

Check out every TV series that’s been renewed/canceled with the Official List here.

[H/T]: Deadline, Photo Credit: Fox]