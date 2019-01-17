2019 Grammy Awards: First Group of Performers Announced

The 2019 Grammy Awards are just under one month away, taking place on Feb. 10, and the first group of performers has been announced for the annual ceremony.

Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes and Janelle Monáe have all been tapped to take the stage during the show, with all seven artists having scored nominations this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Musgraves is up for four awards — Album of the Year (Golden Hour), Best Country Album (Golden Hour), Best Country Solo Performance (“Butterflies”) and Best Country Song (“Space Cowboy”), while Dan + Shay earned a Best Country Duo/Group Performance nomination for their smash “Tequila.”

Cabello has nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album (Camila) and Best Pop Solo Performance (“Havana (Live)”), and will make her Grammy performance debut during the show.

Cardi B is nominated for five awards including Album of the Year (Invasion of Privacy), Best Rap Album (Invasion of Privacy,) Record of the Year (“I Like It”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Girls Like You” with Maroon 5) and Best Rap Performance (“Be Careful”).

Like Musgraves, Malone is up for four awards including Album of the Year (beerbongs & bentleys), Record of the Year (“Rockstar”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Better Now”) and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Rockstar”).

Mendes scored a nod for Song of the Year for co-writing his hit “In My Blood” and is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for his eponymous effort, while Monáe is also in the Album of the Year race with her project Dirty Computer. She also scored a nod for Best Music Video for “PYNK.”

Other major nominees this year include Kendrick Lamar with eight nods, Drake with seven, and Brandi Carlile, who is the most-nominated women at this year’s awards with six nods.

The show will be hosted for the first time by Alicia Keys, who has won 15 Grammy Awards during her career, so it’s safe to say she’s familiar with the ceremony.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” Keys said in a statement on Tuesday, via CNN. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!”

The 61st annual Grammy Awards air Feb. 10 on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur