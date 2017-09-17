What Channel Is the 2017 Emmys On?

The Emmy Awards are back for 2017, and there’s a variety of ways to watch.

The most popular way to watch will be on conventional TV. Viewers can tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. EST Sunday night to watch the ceremony.

If you don’t have a conventional cable or satellite package, you can also stream the awards on the CBS streaming service, CBS All Access.

While the viewing plan costs $5.99 per month, the network offers a one-week free trial, which will enable you to watch the Emmys for free without relying on an illegal stream.

Those looking for pre-show antics will be a bit disappointed in the CBS coverage of red carpet. CBS isn’t planning to air a pre-show, but E! will broadcast live from the red carpet starting at 4:30 EST.

And if you’re simply looking to follow along on social media, PopCulture.com will be following the show’s most bizarre moments and biggest winners of the night.

