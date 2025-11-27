2000s Singer-Songwriter Called ‘Total Embarrassment’ for Egregious Macy’s Parade Lip-Syncing Fail

Artists lip-syncing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a bit of an open secret at this point, but one singer took it a bit too far this year.

During Thursday’s NBC parade broadcast, Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Caillat duetted on a float in what should have been a standard lip-sync performance. However, DeGraw did not exactly play along with the smoke-and-mirrors setup.

The “I Don’t Want to Be” and “Chariot” singer held his microphone far away from his face, even down to his waist at points. The lip-sync illusion was totally broken, and NBC/Peacock viewers started sounding off.

One parade watcher even called it “the worst lip sync performance ever.”

Read some of the reactions to DeGraw’s outing below:

“At this point there was no reason to even give Gavin DeGraw a mic. That thing was at his waist his entire performance” (source)

“gavin degraw does NOT care if we can tell he’s lip syncing” (source)

“Gavin DeGraw #LipSyncRating 4/10 sir… the mic was 40 ft from your mouth. Try harder!!! I literally yelled at my tv in anger. Colbie Caillat innocent, a 10/10 for her!! She knew exactly how to sync like a pro!!!” (source)

“Gavin degraw is a FRAUD. #MacysParade I’ve never seen such obvious lip syncing in my life. A total embarrassment to the entire parade” (source)

“Can this gavin degraw guy at least pretend like he’s trying to sound like he’s singing live and hold the mic to his face LOL” (source)

Viewers were a big more lighthearted about the incident. With many not taking the fail all that seriously.

“look Gavin Degraw… yes, we all know all the performers are lip syncing, but at least TRY to make it look real lol,” one person wrote. “Why even have the mic at that point?”

