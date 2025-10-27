2 Major Fox Shows Not Airing on Tuesday Night

Two of FOX’s biggest shows are getting pulled from the schedule this week.

Doc and Murder in a Small Town will not air as normally scheduled, thanks to the continuing World Series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Major League Baseball championship is currently ongoing, as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the defending champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The World Series is tied 1-1, and the first to win four is declared the champion of the 2025 season of Major League Baseball. Since the series is currently tied, that means the championship will run until at least Wednesday night.

Each game of the World Series airs at 8 PM on FOX, with games scheduled for today, tomorrow, and Wednesday.

Read on to see more about the two shows not airing this week in favor of championship baseball.

Doc

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Dr. Amy Larsen, the chief of internal medicine at Minneapolis’s fictional Westside Hospital, suffers a traumatic brain injury in a car accident that causes her to lose her memory of the last eight years. She struggles to resume her medical career and build a new life after the events she can’t remember, which include a divorce from her husband and a tragedy that made her push others away.”

Murder in a Small Town

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Based on the Edgar Award-winning book series, Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. But this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and Karl will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that continue to wash up on his shore.”