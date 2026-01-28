2 Iconic ‘The Office’ Characters Are Now in ‘Fortnite’

Bears, beets… Battle Bus?

The ultra-popular video game Fortnite has added the ability to play as characters from classic NBC sitcom The Office in a collab that no one saw coming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) are now playable characters in Fortnite, with several different options to choose from.

For example, Michael Scott has a “Date Mike” costume to match his appearance from the episode “Happy Hour” in season six.

Plenty of other Office-related cosmetics are on hand too, like a CPR Dummy from the season five episode “Stress Relief,” Michael Scott’s “World’s Best Boss” mug, a Megadesk glider, and a pickaxe skin shaped like the show’s Dundie Awards.

In addition, two LEGO minifig skins of Michael and Dwight are included for use in LEGO Fortnite.

The bundle as a whole costs 3,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency, which is about $20.

