‘2 Broke Girls’ Star Beth Behrs ‘Drops Mic’ In Tweet About Show Being Cancelled

Beth Behrs, the star of 2 Broke Girls, left her fans with a "mic drop" moment on Twitter when responding to the cancellation of her CBS show. The 31-year-old actress shared a humorous photo on social media to make light of the situation.

Behrs shared an image that shows her sporting fancy retro sunglasses, a bandana around her neck, and most noticeably, an adorable puppy strapped in a carrier attached to her chest.

The blond-haired actress posted the photo with the caption: "#thuglyfe Betty out. drop... mic."

Even though Beth Behrs seemed at peace with the network's decision to pull the plug on the celebrated sitcom, several of her fans expressed their disappointment that 2 Broke Girls was officially over after its six-season run.

@BethBehrs I started watched 2BG early 2016, hate to see the show end — TB (@TommieCB) May 15, 2017

Beth Behrs co-star in the beloved comedy, Kat Dennings, also took to social media to react to the cancellation of the show.

In Kat Denning's message posted on Instagram, she says: "We've had a wonderful 6 seasons as Max and Caroline and we thank all of you for watching and enjoying it along with us. We are so proud of our time on 2 Broke Girls and of all the things this experience has given us, the most treasured is our lifelong friendship."

On Wednesday, CBS head of scheduling Kelly Kahl spoke with Deadline about the decision to cancel the show.

"2 Broke Girls was a really good show for us for a very long time," Kahl said. "Our comedy development this year was very good and whenever your comedy development is really good, it puts a lot of pressure on some of your older shows. We felt creatively it was time and we had to create some space on the schedule to get some new product on."

"I think it was a creative decision more than anything else. It was not a show we own but we picked up (new comedy series Me, Myself & I and By the Book) from Warner Bros. So I don't think it was a business decision, I think it was creatively we felt it was time."

