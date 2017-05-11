New Details Surface For ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2

After the shocking yet inevitable finale to Netflix‘s latest hit series 13 Reasons Why, fans were left wondering if the show would receive a followup season.

There were many cliffhangers, but the last episode also had a sense of finality to it in that Hannah’s story had been told. But with the news that the show would receive a second season, fans have been wondering how they program would continue.

Now, showrunner Bryan Yorkey has opened up about the direction the series will take when it returns. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Yorkey said that Hannah’s story is far from over and there are still a lot of events that will be explored.

“I think that there is so much that’s fascinating about the way we grieve, the way we recover, the way we learn to take better care of each other,” Yorkey said. “I have heard from a number of people, ‘Well we heard all her tapes so her story is done.’ That’s leaving aside the fact that for every tape there’s another person who has a story, which is the person Hannah mentions on her tape. We saw Hannah’s version of events unfold, but there’s a lot more to be told also about those characters.”

Yorkey added that Katherine Langford’s Hannah will continue to play a role in the second season.

“I think one of the things that is still hanging out there is this question of is someone responsible for Hannah’s death?” Yorkey asked. “Is the school responsible? Who is responsible, if anyone is? One way we’ll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered. That’s going to take us into the past, into Hannah’s story.”

Despite the tragic events of the end of the first season, Yorkey’s comments indicate that Langford will be back so the show can continue exploring multiple timelines.

“We’re going to get some new context for events we already know about and we’re going to see a lot of things we hadn’t even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was.”

One thing that will change because of the events of the first season is Hannah’s narration, which will not be present in the second season.

“And there’s voiceover in every episode, but the voiceover is no longer Hannah,” Yorkey said. “The voiceover and the stories that are being told bring us into the past and back to the present much in the way that Hannah’s voiceover did in season 1. So there will still be that weaving of time frames and seeing them unfold and how they impact each other as they go.”

There’s no word on when we can expect the second season 13 Reasons Why, but with the story direction being so clear in Yorkey’s mind, we wouldn’t be surprised if production picks up soon.

13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix.

