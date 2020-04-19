'Desperate Housewives' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Desperate Housewives dominated the TV airwaves from 2004 until its end in 2012, and many fans are wondering where the show's stars are now. Running for a total of eight seasons, Desperate Housewives was a beloved mystery dramedy that revolved around the families of the fictional Wisteria Lane neighborhood. Ever since the show ended, many of the main cast have continued to stay busy working in front of the camera. Some are still headline-making stars for their personal lives and career achievements. They've score roles in big shows like Scandal, Supergirl, Dynasty and Quantico, as well as found success with personal endeavors. However, one notable cast member has found herself in massive legal trouble in a scandal that rocked the U.S. education system. Scroll down to read more about where the stars of Desperate Housewives are now!

Teri Hatcher (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images, Getty) Desperate Housewives character: Susan Mayer After the series ended, Teri Hatcher went on to appear in a number of other TV shows, including Jane by Design and The Odd Couple remake. Recently she has appeared in The CW's Supergirl as Rhea the Queen of Daxam, and she also has her own YouTube channel called Hatching Change.

Felicity Huffman (Photo: Getty / Paul Archuleta) Desperate Housewives character: Lynette Scavo When Desperate Housewives ended, Huffman went on to star in the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series American Crime, as well as the TV remake of Get Shorty. However, Huffman made headlines recently when she was arrested and charged with with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, in connection to a college admissions scam. Authorities alleged that a $15,000 donation she made to the Key Worldwide Foundation charity was actually payment to someone who pretended to be Huffman's daughter and took the SAT for her, causing it to appear as if she got a higher grade. In April 2019, she agreed to plead guilty the fraud charges and was soon sentenced to 14 days in jail with a year of supervised release to follow. Additionally, she was fined $30,000 and ordered to participate in 250 hours of community service.

Marcia Cross (Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) Desperate Housewives character: Bree Van de Kamp Marcia Cross did not immediately jump back into acting after Desperate Housewives ended. It wasn't until 2015 that she took another recurring role, starring in the drama-thriller, Quantico. In 2018, the actress revealed that she had been battling anal cancer and was now in remission.

Eva Longoria (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Desperate Housewives character: Gabrielle Solis Longoria has been very busy since Desperate Housewives ended, appearing in TV shows such as Brooklyn Nine Nine, Telenovela, and Empire. She has also taken on quite a few movie roles, co-starring in films like In a World..., Overboard (2018), and the recent Dora the Explorer live-action film, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Nicollette Sheridan (Photo: Hallmark Channel) Desperate Housewives character: Edie Britt Sheridan actually left Desperate Housewives after the fifth season, going on to appear in a few films and made-for-TV movies. She eventually took up residence on The CW's Dynasty reboot, starring as Alexis Carrington, but she departed the series in 2019.

Vanessa Williams (Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Sheen Center for Thought & Culture) Desperate Housewives character: Renee Perry While she only appeared in the last two seasons of Desperate Housewives, Vanessa Williams made a big impact on fans during her time on the show. Since the series ended, Williams has starred in other shows such as 666 Park Avenue, The Librarians and Daytime Divas. She has also launched her own clothing line, V. by Vanessa Williams, for EVINE Live.

James Denton (Photo: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic/Getty Images) Desperate Housewives character: Mike Delfino After Desperate Housewives ended, Denton went on to star in a few other shows, such as Good Witch and Devious Maids. He also appeared in the film Grace Unplugged, and turned up in a recent episode of NCIS: New Orleans.