'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Called 'True Original' By Friends, Fans Following Death at 64

Ranjit Chowdhry, the Indian actor who appeared in two memorable episodes of The Office and the '90s sitcom Cosby, is being remembered on social media as a "true original" by his friends and fans. Chowdhry died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday at age 64. The actor began his career in Bollywood films during the late 1970s.

Chowdhry was born in Mumbai and was living in New York with his wife and 16-year-old son. He returned to India for dental treatments a few months ago and planned to fly back to the U.S. on April 8, reports the Times of India. He was unable due to the coronavirus pandemic. While at home, he suffered a ruptured ulcer, theater personality Dolly Thakore told the news agency PTI. Chowdhry, the son of actress Pearl Padamsee and stepson to actor Alyque Padamsee, became known for his versatility in the Bollywood industry.

"He got a ruptured ulcer in the intestine on April 14," Thakore explained. "A physician was called who said he needs to go to the hospital. They operated on him but he died at 4 am (on Wednesday). The funeral was held at 9.30 on Thursday with close family members in attendance."