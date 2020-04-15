'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' Fans Weigh In on Nikki Glaser's Emotional Slip-Up

The second episode of ABC's latest iteration of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? aired Wednesday night, and it had game show fans talking on social media. Tonight's guests featured SNL alum Will Forte, who ended five questions away from the million-dollar prize. After Forte's run, comedian Nikki Glaser took the spotlight for a very eventful session in the hot seat.

In years past, the game show's hosts have included Meredith Viera, Terry Crews, Chris Harrison and of course Regis Philbin. Now, Jimmy Kimmel has taken on the role, which he said he was more than enthusiastic about. "I was on board for it right away. I love the original show — obviously, a lot of people did. I got to be a contestant on the original show, and I like game shows in general. I started as a game show host, on a show called Win Ben Stein's Money. I think that a great game show is rare."

Though Forte played well, it was a fairly standard round. Glaser, however, had only gotten to the $16,000 question when she accidentally blurted out the wrong response and even tacked on the words "final answer." While the judges eventually decided in Glaser's favor, it was a call that wasn't looked favorably upon by the audience based on the tweets that followed.