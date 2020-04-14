'Tiger King': Travis Barker Compares Joe Exotic to Scarface, Draws Instant Reactions

The internet has been preoccupied with conversations about Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness since it premiered on Netflix back in March. After the streaming service just added a supplemental eighth episode to the wildly popular Netflix series, TMZ broadcast its own one-hour special about the docuseries, Tiger King - What Really Went Down? Among the guests was Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, who compared series star Joe Exotic to Scarface.

"I felt like Joe Exotic was, out of cat people, he was the Scarface of cat people," Barker said of Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage. "He literally had it all and was on top of the world and was makin' moves and just acted out of emotions and lost it all. Kind of like the story of Scarface. It was really relatable."

1983's Scarface tells the story of immigrant-turned-drug lord Tony Montana, played by Al Pacino, chronicling his meteoric rise and violent decline. While few were disputing Barker's comparison to the crime drama, which is loosely based on the 1932 film of the same name, the fact that he referred to the story as "relatable" had some people confused. As did having Barker as a special guest on the one-hour program in the first place. Of course, Twitter lit up accordingly.