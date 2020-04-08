'The Conners' Fans React to Tonight's Heartbreaking Episode

Tuesday's episode of The Conners had teased that it was bringing back a character that fans never would've thought could return. The penultimate episode in the show's second season, Dan (John Goodman) has been remorseful over his failed relationship with Louise (Katey Sagal, and that his feelings for his late wife, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), were ultimately what caused him to push her away.

"I miss her," Dan tells his daughter. "Every time I think about the things I'd be doing with [Louise] — going to concerts, ballgames… anything fun — I feel guilty because I was supposed to be doing that with your mom." While Becky refutes her father's claim, he quickly fires back that "she made it very clear that if she went first she wanted me to be miserable for the rest of my life." After a can fell in the garage, it prompted Dan to proclaim "she's here."

However, Dan ultimately decided to try and move on, and went to see Louise sing with her band. However, as he was about to try and patch things up, it was revealed that she'd moved on herself, leaving Dan broken-hearted, and no doubt filled with some regret. Of course, it goes without saying that the show's fanbase quickly took to Twitter to process their reactions.