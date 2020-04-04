✖

Comedy Central is not going to be turning the lights back on for Lights Out With David Spade. The network put the show on hold last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. ViacomCBS, which produces the series under its Comedy Central Productions, is planning to shop the project to outside networks and platforms.

While Comedy Central has seen an increase in viewership and interest in its online platforms while millions of Americans stay home during the outbreak, Litghts Out has not been able to capitalize since it was put on hold. Spade, a Saturday Night Live veteran, has continued filming a digital version from home, which Comedy Central is still planning to distribute on its online platforms, reports Variety. Since Comedy Central holds Spade in high esteem, they are working with him to find another venue for the show.

Lights Out aired at 11:30 p.m. ET after The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, and Comedy Central had high hopes for finally reviving that timeslot with Spade. The network has been desperate for a post-Daily Show hit since The Colbert Report with Stephen Colbert ended in 2014. Lights Out did not find a big audience though. It is only in its first season, which was originally scheduled to run through June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on Apr 1, 2020 at 8:49pm PDT

Spade's social media episodes have continued to include guest stars. On Wednesday, he featured Rick Kirkham, the reality TV producer featured in Netflix's hit documentary series Tiger King. Spade also became obsessed with the series, but said he does not think he could play Joe Exotic just because he played Joe Dirt.

"I don’t know if I could," Spade told Entertainment Tonight. "That’s why I don’t really push it or jump in on it, with all these funny debates. It just looks too fun... I know Woody Harrelson is funny as that guy Joe."

Comedy Central is hoping to finish production on the second season of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, which earned the most-watched scripted debut on the network in five years when it premiered in January, as soon as it is possible. Production on The Other Two Season 2 and the Crank Yankers revival was also put on hold.

Thankfully for Comedy Central, Noah has been filming The Daily Show from home as The Daily Social Distancing Show. Noah was the first late-night talkshow host to come back and start filming episodes from his home. On March 26, Noah featured an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The episode drew more than 27 million views on social platforms.

Photo credit: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank