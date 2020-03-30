Judge Jeanine Pirro Exhibits Odd Behavior During Latest Show After ‘Technical Difficulties’

Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro started her Saturday night show Justice With Judge Jeanine 15 minutes late, citing "technical difficulties." However, some critics noted she appeared disheveled and tipsy in her speech. A source close to the network denied Pirro was intoxicated on air, and Pirro herself blamed her performance on lack of technical preparation.

Anchor Jackie Ibanez covered the first 15 minutes of Pirro's timeslot before the host finally came on. She began by apologizing to viewers for "technical difficulties" before she started her commentary on the coronavirus pandemic. "Just the other … day the president talked, or was hoping, about the possibility of reopening everything on Easter Sunday, uh, in a way where we could kind of come out of this quarantine, as loose as it may be, that we’re involved in," Pirro said during the show, reports The Wrap.

A source close to Fox News told The Wrap Pirro was "absolutely" not intoxicated. The network said Pirro did not have a teleprompter for her first broadcast from home. The insider said Pirro does not drink and did her own hair, which would explain why her hair looked messy.

Beyond parody. You can actually see Jeanine Pirro putting down her drink at the top of her show tonight...which was delayed due to “technical difficulties”. pic.twitter.com/5hOC11BFtM — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) March 29, 2020

"Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her home for the first time when she encountered several technical difficulties which impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter," a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. "As we have previously said, we are operating with a reduced staff working remotely to ensure the health and safety of our employees in these unprecedented times."

Judge Jeanine missed the first segment of her show tonight because of “technical difficulties” and then hosted the rest of it in this condition pic.twitter.com/KxGGBXUkly — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2020

Pirro, a former prosecutor, also responded to a couple of critics on Twitter. One pointed out that viewers could see the straw from a drink behind the Justice logo onscreen. Another said she had "drink girl hair."

"No that's an ifb grabbing my hair and no staff around to notice. I was in a truck where that was not prepared to broadcast bec we had no connection, no visual and no teleprompter," Pirro replied.

"She looks about 150 Proof," another person wrote. "Keep hating. U wear it well," Pirro replied.

Many news anchors have been broadcasting from home in recent days, especially in New York City, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people. The White House's 15-day guidelines also advised Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

Justice with Judge Jeanine airs on Fox News Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images