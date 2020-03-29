'The iHeart Living Room Concert for America': How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

Fox and iHeartMedia joined forces this week to put together The iHeart Living Room Concert for America to help lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic Sunday night. Since music stars are staying home just like Americans across the country, they will be performing songs from their own homes, using personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment to capture their contributions. The hour-long program will be hosted by Elton John and begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Fox.

The benefit special will air commercial-free and will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations. It will be available to stream on the iHeartRadio app. On Sunday, YouTube signed on to stream the show as well, reports Deadline. The program will raise awareness for Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation, which is helping victims and first responders during the coronavirus outbreak.

Aside from John, the all-star show will include performances from Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, H.E.R., Sam Smith, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Camila Cabello. Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Ciara and Russell Wilson signed on to make special appearances with "inspirational messages."

On Sunday, just hours before the special is set to air, Lady Gaga signed on to perform. Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong will also make special appearances.

The new special is executive produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia and Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions. Gallen preciously worked on the post-9/11 concert America: A Tribute to Heroes and telethons for Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti earthquake relief.

This is not the only program of its kind being put together. After the Academy of Country Music was forced to postpone its awards show to September, the academy and CBS announced ACM Presents: Our Country. The special will feature country music stars performing hits from home.

The Our Country line-up includes Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker. It will air on Sunday, April 5 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and is slated to include a tribute to the late Kenny Rogers.

The coronavirus pandemic has effectively shut down the music industry, with 2020 tours across the world postponed. There are more than 136,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., and the number of deaths surpassed 2,400 on Sunday.

Photo credit: Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images